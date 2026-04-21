Vacant County Commission Seat to be Filled

The Saline County Republican Party will fill a vacant Saline County Commission seat. Commissioner Monty Shadwick, whose District One seat was set to expire this year, resigned effective intermediately on Monday.

The Saline County Republican Central Committee will hold a convention on May 7 at 6:00 p.m. to select a replacement. The meeting will take place at the McKenzie Center, Room 2, 308 W. Elm.

Only current Republican precinct committeemen and committeewomen residing in County Commission District One are eligible to vote to fill the unexpired term.

Individuals interested in filling the unexpired term must reside in Saline County Commission District One, which largely covers the northeastern portion of the County

Interested individuals should contact Chair Smith at 785-822-5794 or Vice Chair Tony Newell at 785-577-6640 by May 1st.

Candidates will have an opportunity to speak at the May 7 meeting prior to the vote by precinct committeemen and committeewomen.