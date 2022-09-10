Salina, KS

UTV Crash With Bull Kills Driver

Todd PittengerSeptember 10, 2022

One person was killed and another was badly hurt in a crash involving a utility terrain vehicle and a bull late Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Max Wewe from Pretty Pairie was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV headed east on a rural  in Kingman County. The vehicle collided with a bull that was in the road. The UTV tumbled and came to rest in a ditch. Both Driver and passenger were ejected.

Wewe was killed in the crash. The passenger, 21-year-old Cade Fairchild from Cheney, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Wichita.

Neither the driver or passenger were buckled up or wearing a helmet.

The crash happened at around 10:30 Friday night in rural Kingman County.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

