UT’s Harmon, K-State’s Lee and ISU’s Crooks Tabbed For Big 12 WBB Weekly Honors

Texas’ Rori Harmon (Co-Player), Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee (Co-Player) and Iowa State’s Audi Crooks (Freshman) earned Big 12 women’s basketball weekly awards for the sixth week of the season.



Harmon was a rebound short of a triple-double in the Longhorns’ 88-75 win at Arizona, adding 19 points with 11 assists to her nine rebounds. The junior guard went 7-of-15 from the field and 5-of-6 from the line as the Longhorns improved to 11-0 to continue the team’s best start since the 2015-16 season. It was the third double-double of the season for the applied movement science major from Houston, as she was named player of the week for the second time this season and third time in her career.



Lee had a season-high 36 points off of 15-of-17 from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the line in just 23 minutes of action in a 79-53 win over North Florida. The master’s student in couples and family therapy is the first Division I player since at least 1999-00 to score 36 or more points off of 88.0 percent or better shooting in fewer than 25 minutes in a single game. The product of Byron, Minnesota, extended her school record for 30-point games with her 13th and tallied the second-highest point total by a Big 12 player this season. It is the second weekly honor for the senior center this year and the sixth of her career.



Crooks went 9-of-10 from the field in Iowa State’s 105-68 win over Troy, scoring 21 points and adding nine rebounds. The center from Algona, Iowa knocked down her first seven field goal attempts, including a 3-pointer, as she became the fourth Division I freshman this season to shoot at least 90 percent from the floor with 10-or-more attempts. It was the third 20+ point game for the criminal justice and sociology major, as she was tabbed freshman of the week for the first time.



Big 12 Players of the Week

Player:

Nov. 13: Madison Conner, TCU, G, Jr.

Nov. 20: Ayoka Lee, K-State, C, Sr.

Nov. 27: Sedona Prince, TCU, C, Sr.

Dec. 4: Rori Harmon, UT, G, Jr.

Dec. 11: JJ Quinerly, WVU, G, Jr.

Dec. 18: Rori Harmon, UT, G, Jr. & Ayoka Lee, K-State, C, Sr.



Freshman:

Nov. 13: Stailee Heard, OSU, G

Nov. 20: Kailey Woolston, BYU, G

Nov. 27: Kailey Woolson, BYU, G

Dec. 4: Madison Booker, UT, F

Dec. 11: S’Mya Nichols, KU, G

Dec. 18: Audi Crooks, ISU, C