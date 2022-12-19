UT’s Carr, K-State’s Johnson Receive Men’s Basketball Awards

A pair of seniors claimed Big 12 men’s basketball awards as Texas’ Marcus Carr was named Player of the Week while Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson received Newcomer of the Week. Carr picked up his first career honor and Johnson was recognized for the second time this season.

In an emotional week playing under acting head coach Rodney Terry, Carr paced the Longhorns to a pair of victories. He averaged 22.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while converting 51.7 percent (15-29) from the floor, including a 46.2 percent (6-13) mark from three-point range, and 75 percent (9-12) from the free throw line in 37.3 minutes per contest. The senior guard tallied a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio on the week (eight assists, four turnovers). In Monday’s 87-81 home overtime win against Rice, he set season highs in scoring (28 points), field goals made (9-16) and minutes (42), and tied his season high in three-point FG made (4-7). In the overtime session, Carr posted a team-high eight points (2-2 FG, 4-4 FT) and one assist without a turnover. During Sunday’s 72-62 victory over Stanford in Dallas, he had a team-high 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 FT), five assists against one turnover and three rebounds in 33 minutes. Carr tallied 15 of his 17 points in the second half (5-7 FG, 2-4 threes, 3-4 FT) and five assists without a turnover.

Johnson played perhaps his best all-around game in helping Kansas State defeat Nebraska 71-56 on Saturday in Kansas City. He led all players with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-3 from three-point range, to go with 11 rebounds and a career-tying four steals and two assists in 34 minutes of action. It was his seventh career double-double of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, including his second as a Wildcat. The senior forward collected his 15th overall career double-double. He has scored in double figures in all 11 games this season.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Player:

Nov. 14: Adam Flagler, BU, G, Sr.

Nov. 21: LJ Cryer, BU, G, Jr.

Nov. 28: Markquis Nowell, K-State, G, Sr.

Dec. 5: Jalen Wilson, KU, F, Jr.

Dec. 12: Tre Mitchell, WVU, F, Sr.

Dec. 19: Marcus Carr, UT, G, Sr.

Newcomer:

Nov. 14: Keyontae Johnson, K-State, F, Sr.

Nov. 21: Gradey Dick, KU, G, Fr.

Nov. 28: Jaren Holmes, ISU, G, Sr.

Dec. 5: Keyonte George, BU, G, Fr. and Gradey Dick, KU, G, Fr.

Dec. 12: Grant Sherfield, OU, G, Sr.

Dec. 19: Keyontae Johnson, K-State, F, Sr.