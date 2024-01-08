UT’s Booker, K-State’s Lee and ISU’s Brown Selected For Big 12 WBB Weekly Awards

Texas’ Madison Booker (co-player), K-State’s Ayoka Lee (co-player) and Iowa State’s Addy Brown (freshman) captured Big 12 women’s basketball weekly awards after leading their respective teams to two Conference wins apiece.



Booker, who has stepped into the role as the Longhorns’ primary ballhandler, helped lead UT to two 20+ point road wins, including a 70-49 win at No. 24 West Virginia. In the 74-47 win at Texas Tech, the freshman forward scored 18 points with six rebounds and six assists. The Ridgeland, Mississippi native had her first career double-double at West Virginia, scoring 15 points with a career-high 12 rebounds and seven assists. For the week, Booker, who intends to major in mechanical engineering, averaged 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. It is the second career weekly honor for Booker, joining a freshman of the week selection on December 4.



Lee captured her Conference-leading third player of the week selection of the season and tied the K-State program record with the seventh of her career. She averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks while shooting 70.8 percent from the floor. The center from Byron, Minnesota moved into a tie for fifth in Big 12 history with her 54th career double-double in the 72-38 win against Houston, scoring 27 points with 11 rebounds. The senior pursuing a master’s degree in couples and family therapy followed up with 12 points in the 72-56 win at UCF, but her night was highlighted on the defensive end of the floor, swatting seven shots, the most for a Big 12 player this season.



Brown averaged a double-double with 19.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game as she was bestowed with her first career weekly honor. In the 69-61 win against Kansas, the forward from Derby, Kansas scored 14 points with a game-high 13 rebounds, posting her seventh double-double of the season. The business management major scored 24 points in the 80-75 win at BYU, adding in eight rebounds. Her award marks the third time in the past four weeks that a Cyclone took home the league’s weekly freshman honor.



Big 12 Players of the Week

Player:

Nov. 13: Madison Conner, TCU, G, Jr.

Nov. 20: Ayoka Lee, K-State, C, Sr.

Nov. 27: Sedona Prince, TCU, C, Sr.

Dec. 4: Rori Harmon, UT, G, Jr.

Dec. 11: JJ Quinerly, WVU, G, Jr.

Dec. 18: Rori Harmon, UT, G, Jr. & Ayoka Lee, K-State, C, Sr.

Dec. 26: Sedona Prince, TCU, C, Sr.

Jan. 2: Jada Walker, BU, G, Jr.

Jan. 8: Madison Booker, UT, F, Fr. & Ayoka Lee, K-State, C, Sr.



Freshman:

Nov. 13: Stailee Heard, OSU, G

Nov. 20: Kailey Woolston, BYU, G

Nov. 27: Kailey Woolson, BYU, G

Dec. 4: Madison Booker, UT, F

Dec. 11: S’Mya Nichols, KU, G

Dec. 18: Audi Crooks, ISU, C

Dec. 26: Stailee Heard, OSU, G

Jan. 2: Audi Crooks, ISU, C

Jan. 8: Addy Brown, ISU, F