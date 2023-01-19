Utility Warns of Scam

The largest utility provider in Kansas is warning of a new scam.

According to Evergy, some customers are reporting scammers are trying a new tactic. Callers, fraudulently claiming to be Evergy representatives, are telling customers that to avoid having their power being shut off, they need to send money over an app called “Cash App” immediately. These calls are not from Evergy. Customers may identify likely scams in a variety of ways. Customers also may verify an individual is from Evergy by calling the Customer Contact Center before giving any personal information.

In most cases, the caller claims to be an Evergy customer service representative to get the customer to provide credit card information or other personal information, telling the customer a check has bounced or he/she has a past-due bill. Imposters will often ask customers to use a pre-paid card for payment. Evergy will never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid debit card to pay for service. For past-due accounts, calls from Evergy requesting payment are never made the same day as the disconnection.

If you can’t verify that you’re speaking with an Evergy employee, do not give them this information. Evergy Missouri service areas and Evergy Kansas Metro may reach customer service toll-free at 1-888-471-5275. Evergy Kansas Central customers may call 1-800-383-1183. Customers can also review their account status online by visiting www.evergy.com.

Evergy wants its customers to know how to identify Evergy representatives. Employees will carry Evergy employee identification. For a service appointment, they may be driving an Evergy vehicle or wearing Evergy branded clothing. Evergy does not perform door-to-door sales. Evergy employees rarely need to enter a customer’s home.

As a reminder, Evergy will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications. If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, please work with your local law enforcement agency to report the crime.