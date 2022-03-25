Utility Vehicle at Center of Trek and Pursuit

A man has been arrested after he resorted to an interesting tactic to get to Salina from McPherson County.

Joshua Baker, a 34-year-old man of Midwest City, Oklahoma, was arrested Thursday on charges that could include flee and attempt to elude, driving while suspended and felony possession of stolen property among others.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at 11:56 a.m., deputies received a report of a John Deere Gator being driven at high speeds on Old Highway 40 just west of Uptown.

They caught up with the Gator near the area of Crawford Street and Fairchilds Road and attempted a stop, but the Gator continued through a field and back toward Old Highway 40.

The Gator started back east toward town near the railroad tracks, but Soldan said the utility vehicle either was disabled or got stuck.

The driver of the Gator, later identified as Baker, then fled on foot. Deputies found Baker near Lum Felton Park and arrested him.

After further investigation, the 2022 Gator, valued at $22,000, was reported stolen earlier from PrairieLand Partners in McPherson County.

Soldan said that Baker drove the Gator from McPherson County to Salina, and when the vehicle was retrieved, it had 49 miles on it. It is unknown what route Baker took to Salina until he was reported on Old Highway 40.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office