Utility Assistance Available

Todd PittengerJanuary 11, 2023

Applications are being accepted through March for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

According to Evergy, the largest utility provider in Kansas, completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. March 31. The average benefit is $1,180, which can be applied to electricity or gas utility bills. Last year, $47 million aided approximately 40,0000 households in LIEAP assistance.

To qualify, Kansas residents must have a combined gross income of all people living at the address that is at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. For example, a family of four must have an annual household income (before taxes) below $41,628.

Evergy customer advisors have partnered with community service organizations to help customers apply for LIEAP funds since 2010. Our advisors will host several utility assistance events over the next few months to assist customers applying for LIEAP. On Jan. 12, Evergy advisors will be at Evergy Connect in Wichita, 111 Ellis off Douglas Ave from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help with applications. Evergy’s Wichita Connect is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information on future assistance event dates, times and locations along with how to sign up for LIEAP, Kansas customers can visit Evergy’s Financial Assistance webpage.

LIEAP is federally funded and helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per year benefit. A customer’s electric account does not need to be past due to receive the funds. Information on payment plans and other resources can be found at Financial Help – Evergy.

Photo by Doris Morgan on Unsplash

Utility Assistance Available

