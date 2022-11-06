Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 40 °

Utah Man Hurt in Crash Near Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 6, 2022

A man from Utah was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Walter Cooke from Pleasant Grove, Utah, was driving a 2022 Toyota Prius headed west on Interstate 70. He veered to the left, and struck a bridge. The car then spun around, crossed over to the right, went into a ditch, spun around, and came to a stop on all 4 tires facing east.

Cooke suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at 3:22 Saturday afternoon just east of the Ohio Street exit on I 70 in Saline County.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Fall Leaf Collection Begins Monday

The City of Salina is preparing for its annual leaf collection effort, which begins on Monday. Ac...

November 6, 2022 Comments

McPherson College Gets $500 Million...

Top News

November 6, 2022

Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever

Top News

November 6, 2022

Utah Man Hurt in Crash Near Salina

Kansas News

November 6, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fall Leaf Collection Begi...
November 6, 2022Comments
Utah Man Hurt in Crash Ne...
November 6, 2022Comments
VIDEO: Runners, Volunteer...
November 5, 2022Comments
Innovative Startup Ideas ...
November 5, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra