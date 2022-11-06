Utah Man Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A man from Utah was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Walter Cooke from Pleasant Grove, Utah, was driving a 2022 Toyota Prius headed west on Interstate 70. He veered to the left, and struck a bridge. The car then spun around, crossed over to the right, went into a ditch, spun around, and came to a stop on all 4 tires facing east.

Cooke suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at 3:22 Saturday afternoon just east of the Ohio Street exit on I 70 in Saline County.