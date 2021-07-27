Salina, KS

UT, OU Formally Ask To Join Southeastern Conference

Pat StrathmanJuly 27, 2021

(Birmingham, AL) — Both the Universities of Texas and Oklahoma have submitted formal applications to join the Southeastern Conference.

If approved, it would start in 2025.

In a statement, the SEC says there’s clear consensus among conference members that adding more schools will lead to academic and athletic achievement.

The conference will take a vote on adding the two schools and it needs three-quarters approval to pass.

Statement from Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby

The Big 12 Conference has learned that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have submitted formal requests to the SEC to be considered for membership beginning with the 2025-26 athletic year.  The events of recent days have verified that the two schools have been contemplating and planning for the transition for months and this formal application is the culmination of those processes. We are unwavering in the belief that the Big 12 provides an outstanding platform for its members’ athletic and academic success.  We will face the challenges head-on, and have confidence that the Big 12 will continue to be a vibrant and successful entity in the near term and into the foreseeable future.

