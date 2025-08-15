USDE Investigating KS Schools

Three Kansas City area school districts are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights and Student Privacy Policy announced yesterday that they are investigating the Olathe, Shawnee Mission, and Kansas City, Kansas, school districts after receiving a complaint from the Defense of Freedom Institute.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach alleges that the districts use gender identity to determine access to sports teams and locker rooms and that the districts conceal the social transitioning of children from parents.