USDA To Survey Farmers’ Planting Intentions For 2021

Kansas Farm BureauFebruary 25, 2021

As the 2021 crop production season begins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.

“Each year, the agriculture industry eagerly awaits USDA’s Prospective Plantings report, which provides the first survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers’ planting intentions for the year,” said NASS’ Kansas State Statistician Doug Bounds. “The March Agricultural Survey provides the factual data that underpins these projections, making it one of the most important surveys we conduct each year.”

NASS will mail the survey questionnaire in February, asking producers to provide information about the types of crops they intend to plant in 2021, how many acres they intend to plant, and the amounts of grain and oilseed stored on their farms. NASS encourages producers to respond online or by mail. Those producers who do not respond by the deadline may be contacted for a telephone interview.

Survey results will be published in the Prospective Plantings and quarterly Grain Stocks reports to be released on March 31.

These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications. For more information call the NASS Kansas Field Office at 800-582-6443.

