USDA Partners With K State

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing almost $1.8 million in cooperative agreements with six partner organizations for outreach and technical assistance to promote awareness and understanding of the Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program among agricultural communities. This includes a partnership with Kansas State University.

According to the agency, USDA’s Farm Service Agency offers the program as an important tool to help beginning, veteran and socially disadvantaged farmers access land, as well as keep agricultural lands in production. These partnerships build on other efforts by USDA to increase equity in program delivery and broaden the reach of its programs to underserved producers.

“The Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program creates opportunities for expiring Conservation Reserve Program contracts to support the next generation of producers. Connecting Conservation Reserve Program contract holders to beginning, veteran and underserved farmers and ranchers, creates potential for positive, generational impact.” said FSA Kansas State Director, Dennis McKinney. “FSA is partnering with organizations like Kansas State University and Trustees of Indiana University to increase enrollment in the Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program with the goal of connecting landowners and land seekers.”

At Kansas State University the project will increase the use of the Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program within the state of Kansas to provide land access opportunities to eligible Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program producers. The project will provide six educational conferences in areas where Conservation Reserve Program acres will be eligible for the Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program. In addition, a Land-Link program will be specifically marketed to Conservation Reserve Program-Transition Incentives Program eligible landowners to provide a network for potential matches with land-seekers. The project will also offer technical assistance to landowners/operators and beginning, socially disadvantaged, and veteran farmers to facilitate transition discussions and evaluate financially feasible options of transition.