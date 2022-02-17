USDA Designates Kansas Counties Primary Natural Disaster Areas

The USDA has designated a couple of Kansas Counties impacted by recent wildfires as primary natural disaster areas.

According to the organization, this Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. They can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

Impacted Area: Kansas

Triggering Disaster: A wildfire that occurred from Dec. 15, 2021, through Dec. 16, 2021.

Application Deadline: Oct. 11, 2022

Primary Counties Eligible: Ellis and Russell

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Barton

Ellsworth

Lincoln

Ness

Osborne

Rooks

Rush

Trego

More Resources:

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.