USDA Designates Kansas Counties Primary Natural Disaster Areas

Todd PittengerFebruary 17, 2022

The USDA has designated a couple of Kansas Counties impacted by recent wildfires as primary natural disaster areas.

According to the organization, this Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. They can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

Impacted Area: Kansas

Triggering Disaster: A wildfire that occurred from Dec. 15, 2021, through Dec. 16, 2021.

Application Deadline: Oct. 11, 2022

Primary Counties Eligible: Ellis and Russell

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

  • Barton
  • Ellsworth
  • Lincoln
  • Ness
  • Osborne
  • Rooks
  • Rush
  • Trego

More Resources:

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery ToolDisaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

