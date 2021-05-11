USDA Designates 30 Kansas Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor (see http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/), these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
State: Kansas
Triggering Disaster: Drought
Application Deadline: November 5, 2021
Primary Counties Eligible:
- Cheyenne
- Clay
- Cloud
- Decatur
- Gove
- Graham
- Grant
- Greeley
- Hamilton
- Jewell
- Kearny
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Marshall
- Mitchell
- Morton
- Norton
- Ottawa
- Phillips
- Rawlins
- Republic
- Scott
- Sheridan
- Sherman
- Smith
- Stanton
- Thomas
- Wallace
- Washington
- Wichita
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
Kansas: Dickinson, Ellsworth, Finney, Geary, Haskell, Lane, Nemaha, Ness, Osborne, Pottawatomie, Riley, Rooks, Russell, Saline, Stevens and Trego
Colorado: Baca, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Prowers and Yuma
Nebraska: Dundy, Franklin, Furnas, Gage, Harlan, Hitchcock, Jefferson, Nuckolls, Pawnee, Red Willow, Thayer and Webster
Oklahoma: Cimarron and Texas
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit farmers.gov/recover.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.