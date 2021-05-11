USDA Designates 30 Kansas Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor (see http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/), these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

State: Kansas

Triggering Disaster: Drought

Application Deadline: November 5, 2021

Primary Counties Eligible:

Cheyenne

Clay

Cloud

Decatur

Gove

Graham

Grant

Greeley

Hamilton

Jewell

Kearny

Lincoln

Logan

Marshall

Mitchell

Morton

Norton

Ottawa

Phillips

Rawlins

Republic

Scott

Sheridan

Sherman

Smith

Stanton

Thomas

Wallace

Washington

Wichita

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Kansas: Dickinson, Ellsworth, Finney, Geary, Haskell, Lane, Nemaha, Ness, Osborne, Pottawatomie, Riley, Rooks, Russell, Saline, Stevens and Trego

Colorado: Baca, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Prowers and Yuma

Nebraska: Dundy, Franklin, Furnas, Gage, Harlan, Hitchcock, Jefferson, Nuckolls, Pawnee, Red Willow, Thayer and Webster

Oklahoma: Cimarron and Texas

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit farmers.gov/recover.