Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 43 °

USDA Designates 30 Kansas Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

USDAMay 11, 2021

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor (see http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/), these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

State: Kansas

Triggering Disaster: Drought

Application Deadline: November 5, 2021

Primary Counties Eligible:

  • Cheyenne
  • Clay
  • Cloud
  • Decatur
  • Gove
  • Graham
  • Grant
  • Greeley
  • Hamilton
  • Jewell
  • Kearny
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Marshall
  • Mitchell
  • Morton
  • Norton
  • Ottawa
  • Phillips
  • Rawlins
  • Republic
  • Scott
  • Sheridan
  • Sherman
  • Smith
  • Stanton
  • Thomas
  • Wallace
  • Washington
  • Wichita

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Kansas: Dickinson, Ellsworth, Finney, Geary, Haskell, Lane, Nemaha, Ness, Osborne, Pottawatomie, Riley, Rooks, Russell, Saline, Stevens and Trego

Colorado: Baca, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Prowers and Yuma

Nebraska: Dundy, Franklin, Furnas, Gage, Harlan, Hitchcock, Jefferson, Nuckolls, Pawnee, Red Willow, Thayer and Webster

Oklahoma: Cimarron and Texas

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit farmers.gov/recover.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Farming News

USDA Designates 30 Kansas Counties ...

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agr...

May 11, 2021 Comments

Over 1,600 to Graduate From FHSU

Kansas News

May 11, 2021

Thursday Walk-In Vaccination Clinic...

COVID-19 Top News

May 11, 2021

Meeting to Discuss Jerry Ivey Park ...

Top News

May 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Over 1,600 to Graduate Fr...
May 11, 2021Comments
2 From Minneapolis Hurt I...
May 11, 2021Comments
Police Looking for Stolen...
May 11, 2021Comments
Applications Open For Hor...
May 11, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices