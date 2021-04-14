USDA Announces Application Cut-off for the Grazing Lands Protection on the Plain Project

To improve the health of some of the last native prairies in Kansas, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Kansas State University (KSU), and other Partners, have joined in a Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) to offer financial assistance to help landowners institute conservation practices on their land. NRCS is providing funding through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). The Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 application cut-off for this project is Friday, May 21, 2021. Applications received after this date will not be considered for funding in FY 2021.

In Kansas, the Flint Hills and the Red Hills are the targeted areas where EQIP funds are available for landowners interested in implementing conservation practices. Funding will go toward practices such as removal of red cedar trees or other invasive vegetation such as sericea lespedeza, developing grazing plans, or conducting prescribed burning.

Funding from this project can also be used to clear dead cedar trees still standing after the Anderson Creek wildfire in south central Kansas. Without removal, new cedar trees will grow up under the dead trees.

USDA Service Centers are open for business by appointment only, and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business are required to call their local Service Center to schedule an appointment. More information can be found at Farmers.gov/coronavirus offsite link image .

To learn more about EQIP or other technical and financial assistance available through NRCS conservation programs, visit Get Started with NRCS or contact your local USDA Service Center.