USD 327 Ellsworth Superintendent to Retire

The USD 327 Ellsworth, Kanopolis, and Geneseo school district is looking for a new leader. Superintendent Deena Hilbig has announced her retirement at the conclusion of the current school year.

According to the District, since 2022 Hilbig has led USD 327 Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo with vision, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to students, staff, and the community. During her tenure, she guided the district through the development of a new strategic plan, vision, and mission to ensure that USD 327 remains

Better Together, Striving for Excellence.

Under her leadership, the district has:

Authored and secured more than $1 million in competitive grant awards to expand Career &

Technical Education pathways, enhance facilities, and increase student opportunities.

Technical Education pathways, enhance facilities, and increase student opportunities. Strengthened partnerships with teachers, staff, and families to create a unified, student-centered

culture.

culture. Advanced district-wide initiatives in literacy, curriculum alignment, technology, and facilities

planning.

planning. Elevated staff development through mentorship, coaching, and a strong focus on instructional

excellence.

Hilbig’s impact extends well beyond USD 327. Over her 33-year career, she has also served in USD 305 Salina as an instructional assistant, teacher, lead teacher, and principal, providing leadership in school improvement, professional development, and state-level initiatives.

Hilbig has also contributed through roles on the Kansas Commissioner of Education’s Superintendent Advisory Council, the Kansas Association of School Boards Advocacy Network, and as a mentor for new administrators through the Kansas Educational Leadership Institute.

Reflecting on her time in Ellsworth, Hilbig shared “my years at USD 327 have reminded me of the very best parts of small-town life—the sense of belonging, the spirit of community, and the shared belief that together we can accomplish great things. It has been an honor to serve this district and community, and I am proud of what we have

accomplished side by side.”

Hilbig says she will leave USD 327 with deep gratitude for the Board of Education, staff, students, families, and the community, confident that the district is positioned for continued growth and success.