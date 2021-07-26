Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 72 °

BREAKING NEWS

USD 305 Walk-In Enrollment Tuesday

Todd PittengerJuly 26, 2021

For those who have not enrolled online, walk-in enrollment for Salina USD 305 schools is Tuesday.

Online enrollment opened July 13th for returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward July 13-29 for convenient school registration at www.usd305.com

If students are not enrolled online, parents/guardians will need to attend the walk-in enrollment on July 27 to enroll their student(s).

Walk-In Enrollment

Walk-In Enrollment for all schools will be held at a single location:  Central High School, 650 E. Crawford from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 27.

 Students New to District

Enrollment for students new to Salina USD 305 will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 27. Enrollment through the walk-in process is required.

Please contact your neighborhood school for additional information regarding enrollment or visit www.usd305.com.

The first day of school at USD 305 is August 12th.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

USD 305 Walk-In Enrollment Tuesday

For those who have not enrolled online, walk-in enrollment for Salina USD 305 schools is Tuesday. ...

July 26, 2021 Comments

Power Tools, Fishing Poles Stolen

Kansas News

July 26, 2021

Frito-Lay Kansas Worker Strike Ends

Kansas News

July 26, 2021

Salina Police Log 7-26-21

Kansas News

July 26, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

USD 305 Walk-In Enrollmen...
July 26, 2021Comments
Power Tools, Fishing Pole...
July 26, 2021Comments
Frito-Lay Kansas Worker S...
July 26, 2021Comments
Salina Police Log 7-26-21
July 26, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices