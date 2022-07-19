Salina, KS

USD 305 Walk-In Enrollment Tuesday

Todd Pittenger
July 19, 2022

For those who have not enrolled online, walk-in enrollment for Salina USD 305 schools is next week on Tuesday.

Online enrollment opened  earlier this month for returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward through the end of the month for convenient school registration at www.usd305.com

If students are not enrolled online, parents/guardians will need to attend the walk-in enrollment on July 2th to enroll their student(s).

Here are the walk-in enrollment details:

  • What: Walk-In Enrollment
  • Who: Parents and Guardians of not-yet enrolled students of Salina Public Schools
  • Where: Central High School, Crawford Street entrance, 650 E. Crawford St.
  • When: Tuesday, July 26, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Why: One day, walk-in enrollment at a single location is for all schools and all students of Salina Public Schools.

Help with the online enrollment process will be available at walk-in enrollment

 

