USD 305 to Recognize Those Retiring

Salina Public Schools will recognize retiring faculty and staff members on Sunday, May 7 at Lakewood Middle School. The recognition will begin at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend the event.

According to the District, the Salina Master Teacher, Kevin Poland, and Teachers of the Year, Chantay Hill and Collin Carlson will also be honored.

Retiring staff members who will be recognized include Connie Bachofer, Randy Booth, Dawn Brady, Andra Bunch, Julie Davis-Windler, Nancy Delay, Brenda Ebel, Patti Fiorillo, Cynthia Harms, Pamela Henoch, Margy Hogarty, Richard James, Patricia Keiswetter, Kathleen Laflen, Katherine Lindsay, John Magee, Katherine Nelson, Kendra Neuschafer, Brian Nowak, Alan Opat, Linda Peckham, Janet Sauber, Kim Shafer, Sharon Smythe, Melanie Stavropoulos, Ken Stonebraker and Dorothea Thompson.

The district also will present certificates to individuals who have completed 25 years of service. They are Jennifer Borger, Ericka Cain, Jeri Clouston, Curt Exline, Donella Geist, Kimberly Gwin, Jeffrey Harris, Tressa Heyde, James Johnson, Ellen Kampfe, Katherine Lidgett, Linda Lorett, Julie Maddox, Dee Mai, Richard Morris, Diane Pickering, Anita Preston, Jim Rouse, Stacey Scritchfield, Sarah Shelby, Melanie Staveropoulos, Carie VanDeCreek, Rosemary Whitley and Casy Ziegler.