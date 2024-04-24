USD 305 to Recognize Faculty, Staff

Salina Public Schools will recognize retiring faculty and staff members at an upcoming event.

According to USD 305, the event will begin at 3:00 p.m., and all community members are invited to join the celebration for these individuals dedicated service. Additionally, the district will pay tribute to Michael Hall and Kelsie Wood, who have been named Salina Public Schools Teachers of the Year.

Retiring staff members who will be recognized include:

Vicky Bruner

Jay Caldwell

Trina Chitty

Kandis Crawford

Eddie Creer

Dawne Darling

Tom Haynes

Tressa Heyde

Mike Keith

Darrin Kochevar

Christal Lantz

Kristi Langdon

Cheryl Myers

Trisha Rohleder

Tammy Westphall

Sharon Wisdom

The district also will present certificates to individuals who have completed 25 years of service. Qualifying staff are:

Rochelle Anspaugh

Shelly Arnold

Justin Baird

Megan Baird

Patricia Bandre

Amy Blackim

Damon Boyer

Cynthia Bray

Pamela Burgoon

Amy Calhoun

Anna Campbell

Pamela Chapin

Kim Clements

Dwight Christie

Jody Daily

Jarnee Saiz Fischer

Amanda Francisco

Stacy Garnett

Brenda Geist

Jill Graf

Lisa Hall

Melissa Mall

Michael Hal

Susan Hall

Jennifer Hastings

Jennifer Kay-Higgins

Aimee Holgerson

Kimberlie Householter

Jason Hooper

Ginger Jones

Kari Keck

Elaine Kickhaefer

Angela King

Susan Lawless

Christina Layton

Lisa Lynn

Shawn Loader

Kristen Menzies

Michelle Owen

Cynthia Munk

Edith Polk

Sara Praytor

Karri Robison

Cari Slothower

Amy Wagner

Dana Williams

Nancy Williams

Eric Winters

Catherine Zumbrunn

The special recognition event will be held on Sunday, May 5th at Lakewood Middle School.