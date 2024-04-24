USD 305 to Recognize Faculty, Staff

Salina Public Schools will recognize retiring faculty and staff members at an upcoming event.
According to USD 305, the event will begin at 3:00 p.m., and all community members are invited to join the celebration for these individuals dedicated service. Additionally, the district will pay tribute to Michael Hall and Kelsie Wood, who have been named Salina Public Schools Teachers of the Year.
Retiring staff members who will be recognized include:
- Vicky Bruner
- Jay Caldwell
- Trina Chitty
- Kandis Crawford
- Eddie Creer
- Dawne Darling
- Tom Haynes
- Tressa Heyde
- Mike Keith
- Darrin Kochevar
- Christal Lantz
- Kristi Langdon
- Cheryl Myers
- Trisha Rohleder
- Tammy Westphall
- Sharon Wisdom
The district also will present certificates to individuals who have completed 25 years of service. Qualifying staff are:
- Rochelle Anspaugh
- Shelly Arnold
- Justin Baird
- Megan Baird
- Patricia Bandre
- Amy Blackim
- Damon Boyer
- Cynthia Bray
- Pamela Burgoon
- Amy Calhoun
- Anna Campbell
- Pamela Chapin
- Kim Clements
- Dwight Christie
- Jody Daily
- Jarnee Saiz Fischer
- Amanda Francisco
- Stacy Garnett
- Brenda Geist
- Jill Graf
- Lisa Hall
- Melissa Mall
- Michael Hal
- Susan Hall
- Jennifer Hastings
- Jennifer Kay-Higgins
- Aimee Holgerson
- Kimberlie Householter
- Jason Hooper
- Ginger Jones
- Kari Keck
- Elaine Kickhaefer
- Angela King
- Susan Lawless
- Christina Layton
- Lisa Lynn
- Shawn Loader
- Kristen Menzies
- Michelle Owen
- Cynthia Munk
- Edith Polk
- Sara Praytor
- Karri Robison
- Cari Slothower
- Amy Wagner
- Dana Williams
- Nancy Williams
- Eric Winters
- Catherine Zumbrunn
The special recognition event will be held on Sunday, May 5th at Lakewood Middle School.