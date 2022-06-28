Salina, KS

USD 305 to Host Job Fair

Todd PittengerJune 28, 2022

Salina USD 305 is planning a job fair.

According to the district, the fourth annual job fair will be held at South High School from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8th.

Numerous employment opportunities include:

  • Food Service
  • Maintenance and Operations
  • Instructional Assistants
  • Bilingual Educational Support Staff
  • Para Educators
  • Substitute Teachers and more.

Flexible schedules with full and part-time positions are available. Salina USD 305 offers a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, life insurance and disability as well as generous paid leave plans. Applicants can visit usd305.com to view all open positions and to complete an application prior to attending the job fair.

Excited to know more? Join them July 8 to learn about becoming a member of the USD 305 team.

Salina USD 305 is an equal opportunity employer.

