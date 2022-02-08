USD 305 to Change Mask Policy

Salina USD 305 schools are transitioning to making masks optional instead of mandatory.

The school board Tuesday evening directed Superintendent Linn Exline to develop a plan which would among other things determine if masks would need to again become temporarily mandatory if needed, on a building by building basis.

Any change in the masking policy, including making them optional, will go into effect 3 school days after parents are notified.

USD 305 Schools have been requiring face coverings in all buildings since the beginning of the school year.