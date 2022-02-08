Salina, KS

USD 305 to Change Mask Policy

Todd PittengerFebruary 8, 2022

Salina USD 305 schools are transitioning to making masks optional instead of mandatory.

The school board Tuesday evening directed Superintendent Linn Exline to develop a plan which would among other things determine if masks would need to again become temporarily mandatory if needed, on a building by building basis.

Any change in the masking policy, including making them optional, will go into effect 3 school days after parents are notified.

USD 305 Schools have been requiring face coverings in all buildings since the beginning of the school year.

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

