USD 305 Students Headed Back to Class

Teachers returned to classrooms at Salina USD 305 Schools last week. This week students will join them.

Tuesday ushers in the beginning of the 2019-20 school year for Salina USD 305 students in grades 1-5 (K screenings by appointment) and grades 6 and 9. (No school for grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12.) Wednesday, students in grades 1-12 (K screenings by appointment) will attend. Thursday, all students in grades (K-12) will attend.

Elementary Schools

Elementary students will attend a full day on August 13. (K screenings by appointment on August 13 and 14.) Kindergarten first day of school is August 15. Regular school hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:25 p.m. for all elementary schools K-5.

Middle School Orientation

Orientation for sixth grade students at Lakewood and South middle schools will be from 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13. Students will meet teachers, staff and fellow classmates, tour their school building and learn about school rules and expectations. Lunch will be served.

All students at Lakewood and South middle schools, including seventh and eighth grade students, will attend on Wednesday, August 14, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Regular middle school hours for the 19-20 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

High School Orientation

Orientation for Central and South high schools’ freshmen and new students will be Tuesday, August 13, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Lunch will be served.

All students at Central and South high schools, including sophomores, juniors and seniors, will attend Wednesday, August 14, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Lunch will be served.

Regular high school hours for the 19-20 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Bus Transportation

Bus transportation will begin Tuesday