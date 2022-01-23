USD 305 Seeking Substitute Teachers

Salina Public Schools will host an Open Hiring Fair this week.

According to the district, the event which is specifically designed to hire substitute teachers, will be be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the District Office located at 1511 Gypsum Ave.

Substitutes have flexible scheduling including their choice of work locations and assignments. The school district:

Pays for orientation and training. Offers licensure application assistance and cost reimbursement up to $60 for first-time substitutes.

And, becoming a substitute teacher is easier than people might think.

“If someone has wondered about becoming a substitute teacher or wanted a chance to get their foot in the door, this is a great opportunity,” explained Eryn Wright, executive director of human resources.

Simple requirements include enjoy working with students and being a high school graduate. Substitutes are not required to be certified teachers or to hold a college degree but must be able to pass a background check and pre-employment screening.