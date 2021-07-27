Following new guidance by the Centers For Disease Control, USD 305 Schools will require face coverings in all buildings. The school board made the decision during a special meeting Tuesday evening. Salina Public Schools will require masks for all students, employees, and visitors beginning Wednesday.

CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in places.

USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline sent a message to employees notifying of the policy, which is part of the district’s safe return to in-person instruction plan.