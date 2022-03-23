Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 35 °

USD 305 Plans For Severe Weather

Todd PittengerMarch 23, 2022

Salina Public Schools have a plan in place on what to do during a severe weather event.

According to the district, at Salina Public Schools, if a tornado warning begins during the school day, students and staff will take refuge in their building’s storm shelter. Once they relocate to the storm shelters, exterior doors of the school building may be locked and entry into the building is not guaranteed.

 When a tornado warning has been announced, the district encourages parents to seek shelter and to wait until after the warning has been lifted before coming to the school. The district will use the School Messenger notification system to update parents by text, email and phone.

 During tornado warnings, school buses will arrive at the nearest school where students will take cover in that building’s storm shelter. Once emergency officials have issued an “all clear,” bus routes will resume and students will be returned safely home. These procedures and information about spring weather safety are on the district website.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Pancake Feast, Auction, Raffle to B...

A fund raising event for the Kansas Honor Flight program is planned in Salina this weekend. The Sali...

March 23, 2022 Comments

USD 305 Plans For Severe Weather

Top News

March 23, 2022

Suspected Arsonist Caught

Kansas News

March 23, 2022

Storage Unit and RV Burglarized

Kansas News

March 23, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pancake Feast, Auction, R...
March 23, 2022Comments
Suspected Arsonist Caught
March 23, 2022Comments
Storage Unit and RV Burgl...
March 23, 2022Comments
570,000 Chickens to be Sl...
March 23, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices