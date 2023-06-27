USD 305 Plans Another Mini Job Fair

USD 305 is planning another mini job fair.

According to the district, Salina Public Schools’ next Mini Job Fair will take place on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Operations Center Conference Room on 1835 S. Broadway. This job fair brings together anyone interested in working for SPS and supervisors who can answer questions, under one roof.

“This is a great chance to learn about career opportunities including part-time, full-time, seasonal or year-round positions,” said Tiffany Snyder, director of recruitment and retention at SPS. “Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life insurance and disability as well as paid leave plans to meet the needs of our staff members both professionally and personally.”

For more information, please reach out to Tiffany Snyder at [email protected].