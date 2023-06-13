USD 305 Planning Mini Job Fair

The Salina USD 305 School District is planning another mini job fair.

According to the district the mini job fair will take place on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Operations Center Conference Room on 1835 S. Broadway. This job fair offers a unique opportunity for those interested in joining the district’s team of passionate and dedicated staff.

“At SPS, we understand that our employees are our greatest asset,” said Tiffany Snyder, director of recruitment and retention at SPS. “That’s why we provide an array of career opportunities ranging from part-time, full-time, seasonal or year-round positions. Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life insurance and disability as well as paid leave plans to meet the needs of our staff members both professionally and personally.”

The job fair will offer potential applicants an opportunity to meet with hiring managers and discuss available positions in detail while learning more about Salina Public Schools’ culture and core values.

“We invite everyone to join us at this job fair,” Snyder expressed. “Whether you are looking for a career change or just starting out in your professional journey, come explore what Salina Public Schools has to offer you!”