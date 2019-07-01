Salina, KS

USD 305 Planning Job Fair

USD 305July 1, 2019

Salina USD 305 schools are planing a job fair.

According to the district, the second annual job fair will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

The fair is open to the public; interviews and job offers onsite are possible.

Numerous employment opportunities include:

  • Food Service
  • Maintenance and Operations
  • Instructional Assistants
  • Para Educators
  • Substitute Teachers and more.

Flexible schedules with full and part-time positions are available. Salina USD 305 offers a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, life insurance and disability as well as generous paid leave plans. Applicants can visit usd305.com to view all open positions and to complete an application prior to attending the job fair.

Excited to know more? Join us July 13 to learn about becoming a member of the USD 305 team!

Salina USD 305 is an equal opportunity employer. For more information check out this video about the job fair.

July 1, 2019

July 1, 2019

July 1, 2019


