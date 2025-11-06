USD 305 Planning “Building Bridges” Event

Salina Public Schools is planning another “Building Bridges” event.

According to the District, this free event is open to all and will bring together community members, business and industry representatives, families and educators to discuss Career and Technical Education (CTE).

“I’ve seen firsthand that strong CTE programs, supported by dedicated business and community partners, give students real-world skills, purpose and pathways to success. When schools, industry and the community work together, we don’t just prepare students for graduation, we prepare them for their future,” explained Heath Hogan, superintendent.

At the event, guests will experience a showcase of Salina Public Schools’ CTE facilities, featuring the learning environments, technology and tools that help students develop the skills needed for success in Salina’s future workforce. Guests will have the opportunity to engage with students from programs such as construction, animal science, welding, health science and marketing, view student projects, and learn about current activities and upcoming competitions from student CTE organizations. A variety of hors d’oeuvres, prepared by SPS Culinary Arts students, will be provided.

“Building Bridges” is a partnership between Salina Public Schools, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and Kansas WorkforceONE. This partnership is designed to continuously improve CTE services.

The “Building Bridges” event will take place Tuesday, November 11, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd.