USD 305 Online Enrollment to Begin

It’s a sure sign that back to school is on the horizon. USD 305 Online Enrollment is set to begin.

USD 305 Online Enrollment opens this Monday, July 14th, for both new and returning Salina Public Schools students. Log into Skyward July 14-28 for school registration.

According to the district, parents and guardians are asked to watch for their enrollment letter around July 12. The letter will arrive through the United States Postal Service.

Families who complete the online enrollment process before July 28 will receive $10 off curriculum fees for each student enrolled.

Free and reduced-price meal applications are available during online enrollment and determine eligibility for free or reduced fees.

Walk-In Enrollment for all schools and all students will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on July 22. Help with the online enrollment process will be available at walk-in enrollment.