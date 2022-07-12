Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 66 °

USD 305 Online Enrollment Begins Wednesday

Todd PittengerJuly 12, 2022

The enrollment process at Salina USD 305 schools will begin this week on Wednesday.

According to the district, online enrollment opens July 13th for both new and returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward July 13-28 for convenient school registration.

Parents and guardians are asked to watch for their enrollment letter, which will arrive through the United States Postal Service.

  1. Families who complete the online enrollment process before July 28 will receive $10 off textbook rental fees for each student enrolled.
  2. Applications are needed for free or reduced-price meals and can be completed during online enrollment.

Walk-In Enrollment

Walk-in enrollment for all schools and all students will be held at a single location: Central High School, 650 E. Crawford from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on July 26. Help with the online enrollment process will be available at walk-in enrollment.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

USD 305 Online Enrollment Begins We...

The enrollment process at Salina USD 305 schools will begin this week on Wednesday. According to ...

July 12, 2022 Comments

Event to Focus on Printmaking

Kansas News

July 11, 2022

Half-Staff Flags to Honor Officer

Kansas News

July 11, 2022

Teen Shot While Fleeing Dangerous A...

Kansas News

July 11, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

USD 305 Online Enrollment...
July 12, 2022Comments
Event to Focus on Printma...
July 11, 2022Comments
Half-Staff Flags to Honor...
July 11, 2022Comments
Teen Shot While Fleeing D...
July 11, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra