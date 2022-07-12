USD 305 Online Enrollment Begins Wednesday

The enrollment process at Salina USD 305 schools will begin this week on Wednesday.

According to the district, online enrollment opens July 13th for both new and returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward July 13-28 for convenient school registration.

Parents and guardians are asked to watch for their enrollment letter, which will arrive through the United States Postal Service.

Families who complete the online enrollment process before July 28 will receive $10 off textbook rental fees for each student enrolled. Applications are needed for free or reduced-price meals and can be completed during online enrollment.

Walk-In Enrollment

Walk-in enrollment for all schools and all students will be held at a single location: Central High School, 650 E. Crawford from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on July 26. Help with the online enrollment process will be available at walk-in enrollment.