USD 305 Online Enrollment Begins Next Week

Todd PittengerJuly 8, 2021

The enrollment process at Salina USD 305 schools will begin next week.

According to the district, online enrollment opens July 13th for returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward July 13-29 for convenient school registration at www.usd305.com

Parents and guardians are asked to watch for their enrollment letter which will arrive via the United States Postal Service.

If students are not enrolled online, parents/guardians will need to attend the walk-in enrollment on July 27 to enroll their student(s).

Walk-In Enrollment

Walk-In Enrollment for all schools will be held at a single location:  Central High School, 650 E. Crawford from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 27.

 Students New to District

Enrollment for students new to Salina USD 305 will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 27. Enrollment through the walk-in process is required.

Please contact your neighborhood school for additional information regarding enrollment or visit www.usd305.com.

