USD 305 Online Enrollment Begins Monday

Todd PittengerJuly 14, 2019
Online enrollment for Salina USD 305 Schools begins this week.

According to the district, online enrollment opens Monday. You can enroll from the convenience of your own home computer.

Returning families are encouraged to enroll online, through Skyward between the dates of July 15th – 31st. New students and any returning families needing online help will attend a walk-in enrollment. For all grades this will be held at one location:

Walk – In Enrollment
Central High School, 650 E Crawford
July 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL FOR ELEMENTARY STUDENTS:

Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Grades 1-5
Kindergarten start dates determined by the building screening process

ELEMENTARY DAILY SCHEDULE:
Grades K – 5 8:30 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL FOR MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS:

Tuesday, August 13, 2019, only 6th grade, 9th grade and new USD 305 students will attend school for orientation

Wednesday, August 14, 2019, all 6-12th grade students will attend school

HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL DAILY SCHEDULE:

7:45 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.

 

