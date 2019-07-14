USD 305 Online Enrollment Begins Monday

According to the district, online enrollment opens Monday. You can enroll from the convenience of your own home computer.

Returning families are encouraged to enroll online, through Skyward between the dates of July 15th – 31st. New students and any returning families needing online help will attend a walk-in enrollment. For all grades this will be held at one location:

Walk – In Enrollment

Central High School, 650 E Crawford

July 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m