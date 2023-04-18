USD 305 Mini Job Fair Friday

Salina Public Schools is planning a second, Mini Job Fair.

According to the district, the job fair is this Friday, April 21, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Operations Center Conference Room, 1835 S. Broadway. Job seekers will get to talk with supervisors and learn:

How their skills may transfer to a variety of school openings

Insights into finding a job that is the right fit

About the culture at SPS

More about openings at SPS

“Applicants can talk directly with supervisors,” said Dr. Tiffany Snyder, Director of Recruitment and Retention. “It is a real time saver instead of spending time searching and applying for jobs online.”

Salina USD 305 has part and full-time positions open, as well as seasonal and year round. The district offers a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, life insurance and disability as well as generous paid leave plans. Don’t miss the SPS Mini Job Fair on April 21.