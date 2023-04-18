USD 305 Mini Job Fair Friday

Salina Public Schools is planning a second, Mini Job Fair.
According to the district, the job fair is this Friday, April 21, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Operations Center Conference Room, 1835 S. Broadway. Job seekers will get to talk with supervisors and learn:
- How their skills may transfer to a variety of school openings
- Insights into finding a job that is the right fit
- About the culture at SPS
- More about openings at SPS
“Applicants can talk directly with supervisors,” said Dr. Tiffany Snyder, Director of Recruitment and Retention. “It is a real time saver instead of spending time searching and applying for jobs online.”
Salina USD 305 has part and full-time positions open, as well as seasonal and year round. The district offers a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, life insurance and disability as well as generous paid leave plans. Don’t miss the SPS Mini Job Fair on April 21.