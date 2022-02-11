USD 305 Mask Policy Changing Feb 21st

Salina Public Schools will change to optional masking in all facilities, beginning Monday, February 21st.

According to the district, at attendance centers, optional masking will apply unless a school’s COVID-19 positive cases reaches 5%, at which point that individual school will require masks be worn for a two-week period. The school would be able to return to optional masking if the second week COVID-19 positive cases is below 5%.

After February 21st, families will be notified on Fridays if their child’s school needs to change to requiring masking. In addition, the district is developing a website dashboard that will report each building’s mask status and COVID-19 percent positive.

Masks will still be required on all school transportation, including buses and district vehicles, in accordance with federal mandate.

As the district moves to optional masking, other safety practices will remain in place in USD 305 schools:

• Self-screening at home before coming to school

• Handwashing frequently

• Using correct respiratory etiquette

• Sanitizing high touch areas

February 21st was chosen to meet the USD 305 Board of Education’s directive that families were to have a notice of three school days prior to the change. There is no school for students February 17 and 18 due to Parent-Teacher Conferences.