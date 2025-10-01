USD 305 Launches Attendance Campaign

Salina USD 305 is launching a district-wide attendance campaign.

According to the District, regular attendance matters and every day in class is a step towards growth, learning, and success. Attending school regularly not only helps children feel more positive about school and themselves, but it also has a powerful impact on their academic success.

Too many absences, excused or unexcused, can keep students from succeeding in school and in life. Missing just 10% of the school year can put a student at risk. That’s only 18 days in a typical year, or about two days each month.