USD 305 Launches Attendance Campaign

Salina USD 305 is launching a district-wide attendance campaign.
According to the District, regular attendance matters and every day in class is a step towards growth, learning, and success. Attending school regularly not only helps children feel more positive about school and themselves, but it also has a powerful impact on their academic success.
Too many absences, excused or unexcused, can keep students from succeeding in school and in life. Missing just 10% of the school year can put a student at risk. That’s only 18 days in a typical year, or about two days each month.
There are ways families can help. They include:
- Build Routines: Set consistent bedtimes, morning routines, and homework schedules.
- Schedule Wisely: Plan vacations and appointments outside of school hours when possible.
- Stay Engaged: Know your child’s attendance, talk with teachers, and address any barriers early.
Attendance is a team effort. Keys can include:
- Good attendance starts with a strong partnership between students, families and schools.
- Students play a key role by recognizing the importance of being present and engaged each day.
- Families can help by supporting routines and communication and schools provide a safe, welcoming environment.
Building strong attendance habits as early as preschool teaches the importance of being on time and present every day. Over time, consistent attendance grows into a skill that supports success and learning in high school, college, future careers and beyond.