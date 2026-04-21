USD 305 Kindergarten Roundup This Week

Kindergarten Roundup is scheduled at each of the USD 305 elementary schools.

Families with children who turn five years old on or before August 31st are invited to register for all-day kindergarten.

Coronado Elementary – Thursday – April 23, 6:00 p.m.

Cottonwood Elementary – Thursday – April 23, 6:00 p.m.

Heusner Elementary – Thursday – April 23, 6:00 p.m.

Meadowlark Elementary – Thursday – April 23, 6:00 p.m.

Oakdale Elementary – Tuesday – April 21, 5:30 p.m.

Schilling Elementary – Thursday – April 23, 6:00 p.m.

Stewart Elementary – Tuesday – April 21, 6:30 p.m.

Sunset Elementary – Thursday – April 23, 6:00 p.m.

Getting ready for the first day of kindergarten is an exciting time for both our children and families. The staff at Salina Public Schools looks forward to sharing a long-lasting partnership with parents and guardians to support their child’s development.

For more information visit our district website.