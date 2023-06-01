USD 305 Hosting Job Fair Friday

Salina Public Schools will host a mini job fair on Friday. The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Operations Center Conference Room on 1835 S. Broadway.

The district says if you’re searching for your next employment opportunity, you won’t want to miss this event.

Maintenance and Operations Supervisors will be present to discuss a range of employment opportunities – whether you’re looking for part-time, full-time, seasonal or year-round positions. Plus, with the district’s comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, life insurance and disability, as well as paid leave plans, you can rest assured that you’ll be well taken care of.

Similar previous mini job fairs were huge successes and the district is eager to continue the trend.