USD 305 Honors Faculty and Staff

Todd PittengerMay 2, 2021

Salina Public Schools Sunday afternoon honored retiring faculty and staff members, recognized individuals who have completed 25 years of service, and recognized three master teachers.

At the event held at Salina Stadium USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline spoke briefly, before then calling forward individually each of those who were honored.

Retiring staff members who were recognized include: Peggy Acheson, Denise Bennett, Carol Bossemeyer, Jill A. Brown, Linda Carl, Jan Denning, Denise D. Dresie, Patty B. Emme, Anne Gagnon, Micheal Goll, Debbie Graham, Debbie Hoggatt, Mary Johnson, Nancilee Jones, Debra Kohn, Cynthia Lanterman, Gina L. Lee, Jane Maresch, Carla Moore, Sarah Morris, Lisa Ochs, Heidi J. Paquin, Marcia Penrod, Linda Pitts, Jeff Platt, Ceal Priddy, Linda Reyes, Susan Rice, Cheryl Ritter, Ben Rohrer, Dee K. Schoof, Lonny H. Schropp, Kathryn Snell, David Thompson, Marlene Walker and Bonnie Welty.

The district presented University of Kansas certificates to individuals who have completed 25 years of service. They are: Andrew Armbrust, Ginger Armbrust, Rebecca Baird, Tymony Bonilla, Matthew Brungardt, Angela Bunch, Nathan Bunting, Lyric Cairns, John Charles, Trina Chitty, David Cooper, Timothy Cross, Amy Diehl, Julie Falcon, Catherine Fitzgerald, Kristen Graff, Kelly Heizman, Margaret Hogarty, Carlene Jackson, Cheryl Johnson, Mary Johnson, Teresa Kickhaefer, Penny Lawson, Marilyn Long, Jeanine Lytton, Greg Maring, Heidi McCready, Danton McDiffett, Nan Miller, Donna Morris, Matthew Mosher, Brandi Nash, Christina Nay, Amy Norton, Larry Nutter, Julie O’Donnell, Jennifer Perry, Shana Pittenger, Shanna Rector, Steven Rivers, Rebecca Rowley, Julie Russell, Janet Sauber, Arnold Schmidtberger, Michael Shaw, Steven Taylor, and Kimberly Warren.

The district also honored Master Teacher, Melanie Hammond; Megan Pommer, Secondary Teacher of the Year; and JaNae Basinger, Elementary Teacher of the Year.

 

