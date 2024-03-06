USD 305 Has Severe Weather Plan in Place

Salina Public Schools have a plan in place on what to do during a severe weather event.

According to USD 305, if a tornado warning begins during the school day, students and staff will take refuge in their building’s storm shelter. Once they relocate to the storm shelters, exterior doors of the school building may be locked and entry into the building is not guaranteed.

When a tornado warning has been announced, the district encourages parents to seek shelter and to wait until after the warning has been lifted before coming to the school. The district will use the School Messenger rapid notification system to update parents by text, email and phone.

During tornado warnings, school buses will arrive at the nearest school where students will take cover in that building’s storm shelter. Once emergency officials have issued an “all clear,” bus routes will resume and students will be returned safely home. These procedures and information about spring weather safety are on the district website.