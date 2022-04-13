Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 35 °

USD 305 Graduation Rate Improves

Todd PittengerApril 13, 2022

The graduation rate at Salina USD 305 schools has improved and now exceeds the state average.

According to USD 305, the school board  was briefed that the district’s overall 2021 graduation rate was 91%, an increase of 5% since the 2017 rate of 86%. The state’s 2021 graduation rate was 88%.

“This growth celebrates the work done across the district, PreK through grade 12,” said Shanna Rector, deputy superintendent. “And, during the toughest years we’ve recently experienced.”

Rector spoke about the collaborative efforts that have an impact on students being able to walk across the stage. Teachers, counselors, administrators and staff provide support to students, including the regular evaluation of programming. Parent, Board of Education and community support ensures our schools have resources dedicated to learning.

“We take a closer look at subgroups to make sure what we have in place supports all students,” explained Rector. The district’s Black/African American graduation rate improved by 25.5% and the special education graduation rate improved by 13.6% from 2017 to 2021. The English Language Learner graduation rate improved by 9% and the Non-White graduation rate improved by 8.4%.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Robert Cray Coming to Salina

A multi-Grammy award winning hall-of-fame blues guitarist and singer is coming to Salina. Robert...

April 13, 2022 Comments

Seeking River Festival Volunteers

Top News

April 13, 2022

USD 305 Graduation Rate Improves

Top News

April 13, 2022

Bird’s Eye View Helping Law E...

Kansas News

April 13, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Robert Cray Coming to Sal...
April 13, 2022Comments
Bird’s Eye View Hel...
April 13, 2022Comments
Vehicle Burglary Results ...
April 13, 2022Comments
Four Vehicle Accident Inj...
April 13, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra