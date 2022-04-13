USD 305 Graduation Rate Improves

The graduation rate at Salina USD 305 schools has improved and now exceeds the state average.

According to USD 305, the school board was briefed that the district’s overall 2021 graduation rate was 91%, an increase of 5% since the 2017 rate of 86%. The state’s 2021 graduation rate was 88%.

“This growth celebrates the work done across the district, PreK through grade 12,” said Shanna Rector, deputy superintendent. “And, during the toughest years we’ve recently experienced.”

Rector spoke about the collaborative efforts that have an impact on students being able to walk across the stage. Teachers, counselors, administrators and staff provide support to students, including the regular evaluation of programming. Parent, Board of Education and community support ensures our schools have resources dedicated to learning.

“We take a closer look at subgroups to make sure what we have in place supports all students,” explained Rector. The district’s Black/African American graduation rate improved by 25.5% and the special education graduation rate improved by 13.6% from 2017 to 2021. The English Language Learner graduation rate improved by 9% and the Non-White graduation rate improved by 8.4%.