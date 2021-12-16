USD 305 Events Altered

With school not is session Thursday, Salina USD 305 has adjusted the schedule of some events.

According to the district, the following activities will take place as originally planned today:

Central’s Home Basketball South’s Home Wrestling Central’s Away Wrestling

Building programs that are being rescheduled:

Coronado Elementary 3rd Grade Music Program, Monday, December 20, 6:30 p.m. South High School’s concert will be rescheduled in January 2022 SMS Orchestra, Tuesday, December 21, 7:00 p.m.

Activities with other school districts are proceeding as planned because of the challenges of scheduling. Internal programs and performances are being rescheduled.