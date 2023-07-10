USD 305 Enrollment Begins

It’s a sure sign the new school year is approaching. Enrollment for Salina USD 305 Schools begins this week.

According to the District, online enrollment opens Tuesday, July 11th, for both new and returning Salina Public Schools students. Log into Skyward July 11-27 for convenient school registration.

Parents and guardians are asked to watch for their enrollment letter around July 10. The letter will arrive through the United States Postal Service.

Families who complete the online enrollment process before July 27 will receive $10 off textbook rental fees for each student enrolled.

Applications are completed during online enrollment and determine eligibility.

Walk-in enrollment for all schools and all students will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on July 25th. Help with the online enrollment process will be available at walk-in enrollment.

Classes at Salina USD 305 schools begin on Friday, August 11th.