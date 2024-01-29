USD 305 Employee Arrested at School

An employee was arrested at a Salina middle school on Monday.

According to Salina Police, detectives from the Newton Police Department, assisted by detectives and officers from the Salina Police Department, made contact with an employee of USD305, at Lakewood Middle School. This was in regard to a criminal investigation the Newton Police Department was conducting.

During this contact, the employee was placed under arrest and later transported to the Salina Police Department. The name of the party, and potential charges, will be announced at a later period.

The Salina Police Department believes there is no active threat to any students or facility of USD305.

