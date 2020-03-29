USD 305 Closes Playgrounds

Salina USD 305 is joining the City of Salina and closing all playgrounds.

Plastic is used within the playgrounds. The COCID-19 Coronavirus can live up to three days on a plastic surface, according to a study from the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and Princeton University scientists in The New England Journal of Medicine.

City of Salina playgrounds and picnic shelters closed on Friday. USD 305 playgrounds closed Saturday.

While use of playgrounds is restricted, open space in parks and trails are available for use. Citizens are urged to actively practice social distancing and keep six feet away from other park users.

The playgrounds will be closed until further notice.