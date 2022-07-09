USD 305 Changes Public Forum Procedure

The Salina USD 305 school board is making some changes to its public forum procedures.

According to the district, public comment is a valuable part of the USD 305 Board of Education meetings. Public forum is an opportunity for citizens to address the board on policy-related issues. Anyone desiring to speak during public forum needs to complete a registration form by noon the day prior to the meeting.

The form identifies who will be speaking and if the topic is about an agenda item or another subject.Â It also offers the option for the superintendent or appropriate staff member to contact the registrant.Â The registration form, and published guidelines for public participation, are available on the district website at this link or at the district office.

This process will allow the district to more effectively plan for citizens wishing to offer public comment during board meetings.