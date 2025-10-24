USD 305 Candidates Schamberger and Freelove on KSAL

With the November 4th elections just a little over a week away, KSAL Radio featured two candidates running for a seat on the USD 305 Board of Education .

Current board member Bonnie Shamberger and challenger Amy Freelove joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Friday for our “Candidate Conversations.”

The two fielded questions on a range of topics from chronic absenteeism, boundary lines, teacher shortages and smart phones in the classroom. Listen to the entire program on the audio file below. Commercial content has been removed from the recording.