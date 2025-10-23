USD 305 Candidates Grant and Johnson on KSAL

With the November 4th elections just a little over a week away, KSAL Radio featured two candidates running for a seat on the USD 305 Board of Education .

Current board member Gabe Grant and challenger Dana Johnson joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Thursday for our “Candidate Conversations.”

The two fielded questions on a range of topics from the lack of funding for special education, curriculum choices, to smart phones in the classroom and teacher shortages. Listen to the entire program on the audio file below. Commercial content has been removed from the recording.

Join us at 8:15am Friday, October 24th to hear from candidates, Bonnie Schamberger and Amy Freelove.